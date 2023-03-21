GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.95.
GDS Stock Performance
GDS stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $48.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
