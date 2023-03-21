StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62.
Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.