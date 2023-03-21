StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.34. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Articles

