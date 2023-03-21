Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $0.25 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

About Evelo Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

