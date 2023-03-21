DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 1.8 %

DigitalOcean stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,092. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

