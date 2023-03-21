Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.