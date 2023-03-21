Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

