Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72.

Cowen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

Cowen Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth about $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

