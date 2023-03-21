Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Cowen Stock Performance
Shares of COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72.
Cowen Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.
Cowen Company Profile
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cowen (COWN)
