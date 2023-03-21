Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.43.
Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.19 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.71.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.