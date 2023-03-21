Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.19 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.