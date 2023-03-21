Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

