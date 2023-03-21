Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $367.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 2,944,032 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432,019 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

