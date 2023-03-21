CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMAX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CareMax from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CareMax from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
CareMax Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. CareMax has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $310.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CareMax by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CareMax by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CareMax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareMax by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
