Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of BMBL opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Bumble has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 50.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

