Contrasting Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) & Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abcam shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookline Capital Acquisition and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Abcam 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Abcam’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A Abcam $401.06 million 7.67 $5.92 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Abcam beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

