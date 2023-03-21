StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 2.22. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

