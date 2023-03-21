Head-To-Head Analysis: Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) & Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Copa and Harbor Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 0 6 1 3.14 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Copa currently has a consensus price target of $112.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.95%. Given Copa’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

This table compares Copa and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 11.74% 25.25% 7.49% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copa and Harbor Diversified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $2.97 billion 1.23 $348.05 million $8.64 10.06 Harbor Diversified $185.95 million 0.49 $39.76 million N/A N/A

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Volatility and Risk

Copa has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats Harbor Diversified on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Rating)

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

