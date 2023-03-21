StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.76. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.