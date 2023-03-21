StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.76. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
