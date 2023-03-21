Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

