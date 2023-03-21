HC Wainwright Increases CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $12.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $805.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,718,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,647,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 750,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

