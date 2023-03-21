Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $22,693,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

