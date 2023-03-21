Comparing Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Woolworths Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Empire pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Woolworths Group pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Empire pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Woolworths Group and Empire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths Group 2 1 0 1 2.00 Empire 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Woolworths Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.62%. Empire has a consensus target price of $43.10, indicating a potential upside of 71.92%. Given Empire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Empire is more favorable than Woolworths Group.

14.5% of Woolworths Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Empire shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woolworths Group and Empire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A $1.96 12.31 Empire N/A N/A N/A $2.61 9.60

Empire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woolworths Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths Group and Empire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A Empire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Empire beats Woolworths Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia. The New Zealand Food segment acquires food, liquor, and products for resale to customers in New Zealand. The Endeavour Drinks segment resells drinks to customers in Australia. The BIG W segment handles the acquisition of genrel merchandise products for resale in Australia. The Hotels segment provides leisure and hospitality services including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment and gaming in Australia. The company was founded by Percy Christmas, Stanley Edward Chatterton, Cecil Scott Waine, George William Percival Creed, and Ernest Robert Williams on December 5, 1924 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Empire

Empire Co. Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar. The company was founded on February 12, 1963 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

