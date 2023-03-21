Comparing Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) & Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) and Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Li Ning shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Silo Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silo Pharma and Li Ning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Li Ning 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silo Pharma and Li Ning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $70,000.00 84.78 $3.90 million N/A N/A Li Ning $3.50 billion 5.37 $621.69 million N/A N/A

Li Ning has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Silo Pharma and Li Ning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -4,622.68% -35.46% -31.26% Li Ning N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Li Ning beats Silo Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Silo Pharma, Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs. The company was founded by Eric Weisblum on July 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

About Li Ning

(Get Rating)

Li Ning Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments. The company was founded by Ning Li in 1989 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.