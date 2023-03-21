Comparing Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LogicMark and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Inogen 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Inogen has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.56%. Given Inogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inogen is more favorable than LogicMark.

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Inogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13% Inogen -22.21% -8.72% -6.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and Inogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 0.29 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Inogen $377.24 million 0.77 -$83.77 million ($3.66) -3.47

LogicMark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen.

Summary

Inogen beats LogicMark on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

(Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison K. Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor, and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.