Analyzing Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Garmin and Intuitive Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60 Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Garmin currently has a consensus price target of $123.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.21%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.72%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Garmin.

Garmin has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garmin and Intuitive Machines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.86 billion 3.81 $973.59 million $5.04 19.21 Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Summary

Garmin beats Intuitive Machines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

About Intuitive Machines

