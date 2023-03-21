Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) & SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -57.72% -129.09% -75.00% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and SaverOne 2014’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 0.15 -$16.33 million ($1.07) -0.20 SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 13.20 -$8.20 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SaverOne 2014 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

4.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and SaverOne 2014, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Recruiter.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,804.76%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

SaverOne 2014 beats Recruiter.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

