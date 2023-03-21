Financial Analysis: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) & Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Embraer and AERWINS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Embraer alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 0 1 4 0 2.80 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Embraer currently has a consensus price target of $16.85, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Embraer.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $4.54 billion 0.61 -$185.40 million $0.19 79.53 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Embraer and AERWINS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AERWINS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer 0.78% 1.02% 0.29% AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Embraer has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embraer beats AERWINS Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft. The Others segment refers to

About AERWINS Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.