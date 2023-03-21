Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$111.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PBH. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$117.40.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$95.77 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

