Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 million, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

