StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Down 9.9 %
Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.
About Intellicheck
