StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

