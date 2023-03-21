FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a report issued on Friday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.55 on Monday. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

