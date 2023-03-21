MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MonotaRO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for MonotaRO’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.02 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 8.61%.
MonotaRO Trading Down 1.0 %
MonotaRO Company Profile
MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.