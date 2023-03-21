MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MonotaRO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for MonotaRO’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.02 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 8.61%.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MONOY opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. MonotaRO has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

