Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

ACXP stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACXP. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,198,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

