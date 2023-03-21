Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %
ACXP stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
