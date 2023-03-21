The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honest in a report released on Friday, March 17th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HNST. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $32,987.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 15,904 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $46,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 596,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,372 shares of company stock worth $234,541 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

