Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2025 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $133.87 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

