Brokers Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Friday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on D. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

