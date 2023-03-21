Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

TRVI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

