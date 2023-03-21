Cabaletta Bio, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a report issued on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

CABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 5.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

CABA stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.57. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.