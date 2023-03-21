Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PureCycle Technologies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PureCycle Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 9.9 %
PCT stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $918.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
