Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PureCycle Technologies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PureCycle Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 9.9 %

PCT stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $918.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

