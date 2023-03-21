Brokers Set Expectations for Salesforce, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $7.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRM opened at $185.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,016,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,993 shares of company stock worth $6,776,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.