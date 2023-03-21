Lands’ End, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lands’ End in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LE stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $283.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

