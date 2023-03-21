The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

