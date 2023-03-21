Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:UUU opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.25.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.