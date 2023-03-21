StockNews.com Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Sell

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AA. UBS Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

AA opened at $40.28 on Friday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $242,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

