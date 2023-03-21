Accenture (ACN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 1.0 %

ACN opened at $252.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.