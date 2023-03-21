Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster Trading Down 9.6 %

NYSE OUST opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Ouster has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.59.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

Institutional Trading of Ouster

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ouster by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ouster by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 302,862 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Ouster by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

