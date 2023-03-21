Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AEVA opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $320.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 362,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $740,211.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,912,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

