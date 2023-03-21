Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.