General Mills (GIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIS opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

