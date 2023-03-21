SecureWorks (SCWX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $14.09.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $75,352.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,973.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. UBS Group AG increased its position in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SecureWorks by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

