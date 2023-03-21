Harrow Health (HROW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harrow Health Price Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Insider Activity at Harrow Health

In other Harrow Health news, CFO Andrew R. Boll purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 25,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,176,367.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $393,561. Insiders own 14.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

