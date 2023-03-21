111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

111 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of YI opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. 111 has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in 111 during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 111 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 111 during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

