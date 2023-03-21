NextNav (NN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect NextNav to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextNav Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NN opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $214.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,062 shares of company stock worth $55,321 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in NextNav in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

